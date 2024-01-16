State police fire marshal called in as man found dead after house fire in Fairview

A man was found dead after a fire broke out in a house on West Lake Road in Fairview Township on Monday night, the Erie County Coroner's Office said. The Pennsylvania State Police's fire marshal is investigating.

Authorities said a man was found dead after a fire broke out at 11:06 p.m. on Monday in a house at 6348 West Lake Road in Fairview Township.

The identity of the man was not immediately available. The fire was reported at 11:06 p.m. on Monday at a house at 6348 West Lake Road, across from School Road and east of Manchester Road, authorities said.

Fire departments including the Lake Shore and Fairview volunteer departments responded.

The state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate, state police said.

