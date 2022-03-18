State police firings: Investigation found that eight recruits cheated by accessing exam improperly, report shows

Eight state police recruits were fired after accessing an exam online before the time when they were supposed to complete it, an internal investigation made public Friday revealed.

According to the investigation, the exam was supposed to be administered in person on Jan. 10 but was uploaded online that morning in case some recruits needed to take it remotely. The eight recruits accused of cheating allegedly opened the test online and began filling it out before the allotted two-hour testing period.

Witnesses reported two recruits of cheating, and six others confessed after a commander threatened to have I.T. look through their computers.

State police announced earlier this week that eight recruits had been fired for cheating on an exam.

“This was a very unfortunate set of circumstances, and allegations such as these are not taken lightly,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, the state police commander. “From start to finish, we demand that our recruits maintain the integrity of the Connecticut state police.”

In the investigation released Friday, the recruits were identified as Andrew Boucher, Bruno Franceschi, Jennifer Giron, Christian Sienko, John Simmon, Tanner Studlack, Jovanni Vicenty-Medina and Cody Witkowski.

In interviews with investigators, some recruits claimed they didn’t realize the document they had accessed was the test they were slated to take hours later, while others admitted to knowingly cheating.

“The decision that I made was an absolute mistake,” Giron said. “I regret it every single day.”

State police union executive director Andrew Matthews has said he agreed with department officials’ decision to fire the recruits.

“If you’re going to cheat on a test, what else would you cheat on?” Matthews said. “You can’t really do the job of a state trooper.”

According to the investigation, which was conducted by the state police’s Bureau of Professional Standards and Compliance, the test in question was originally scheduled to take place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being switch to in-person several days in advance.

