State Police: Former Rapides substitute teacher accused of sex crimes against students

A former Rapides Parish substitute teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes allegedly involving underage students, according to Louisiana State Police.

A news release does not state why the Special Victims Unit began an investigation, but it did state it began in September. None of the alleged crimes happened on a school campus, it reads.

The teacher was identified as Blaze Carter Clark, 24, of Pineville. He was arrested on Sept. 21, two days after warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Clark was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of molestation of a juvenile, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Clark remains in jail with a bail of $1,000 on the two contributing to the delinquency of juveniles charges. No bail has been set on the other charges as of Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

The molestation charges note the victim is older than 13 but younger than 17. The news release does not state the number of victims.

An order of protection has been issued by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett. No court dates have been set, and there is no attorney on record for Clark as of Friday afternoon.

The investigation is continuing, according to State Police. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the unit at 318-484-2197.

