State police: Four die in crash, vehicle fire northwest of Española

Dec. 9—Four people were killed early Saturday morning about 20 miles northwest of Española when two vehicles collided and burst into flames, New Mexico State Police said.

A Jeep Cherokee and a GMC pickup crashed head-on around 3:30 a.m. near Medanales on U.S. 84, police said in a news release.

The two vehicles became engulfed in flames, police said, and the four people — two in each vehicle — were killed on the scene.

"This investigation is in the preliminary stages with many details still under investigation," police said.

State police are working with the Office of the Medical Investigator to identify the four victims and said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 505-425-6771, option 1.