State police say Framingham man, 26, killed as he ran across Mass Pike

NATICK — A Framingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night as he ran on the Massachusetts Turnpike, authorities said.

Ryan Connearey, 26, of Framingham, died when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze at 8:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

In a press release, police say Connearey was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta westbound on the Mass Pike (Interstate 90) when, for an unknown reason, he drove into a ditch near the off-ramp for Exit 117.

Police say Connearey got out of the car and ran into the left travel lane when he was struck by the Cruze, driven by a Walpole man. Connearey was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cruze was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash. He has not been cited and the crash is being investigated by the state police accident reconstruction unit and crime scene services unit, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham MA man, 26, killed while running on Massachusetts Turnpike