State police say girls picked up at Santo Domingo still missing, not abducted

Mar. 29—Two teen girls reported missing Saturday night after they were seen getting into a vehicle at Santo Domingo Pueblo have been spotted in Albuquerque, and authorities no longer believe they were abducted, New Mexico State Police said Monday.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is still searching for Zuriah Castillo, 14, and Jaylynn Miller, 16, who were picked up at the pueblo around 7 p.m. March 27 and driven to a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Albuquerque, where they were last seen, state police said in a news release.

An Albuquerque man named as a suspect in an Amber Alert issued Saturday night, Andres Pinto, told KOB-TV in an interview he did not abduct the teens. He said he was with an aunt of one of the girls when they called and asked for a ride.

"I did not kidnap no kids or anything like that," Pinto wrote on his Facebook page.

Pinto later posted a video of himself at a police station and told KOB-TV officers had released him after hearing his story.

Castillo is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, with beach blond and dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a white V-neck shirt and Vans shoes. Miller is 5 teet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair dyed red. She also was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and black jeans.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs asks anyone with information about the girls to call the agency at 833-560-2065 or email ojs_coldcase@bia.gov. Tips also can be submitted by texting BIACCU to 847411.