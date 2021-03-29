State police say girls picked up at Santo Domingo still missing, not abducted

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Mar. 29—Two teen girls reported missing Saturday night after they were seen getting into a vehicle at Santo Domingo Pueblo have been spotted in Albuquerque, and authorities no longer believe they were abducted, New Mexico State Police said Monday.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is still searching for Zuriah Castillo, 14, and Jaylynn Miller, 16, who were picked up at the pueblo around 7 p.m. March 27 and driven to a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Albuquerque, where they were last seen, state police said in a news release.

An Albuquerque man named as a suspect in an Amber Alert issued Saturday night, Andres Pinto, told KOB-TV in an interview he did not abduct the teens. He said he was with an aunt of one of the girls when they called and asked for a ride.

"I did not kidnap no kids or anything like that," Pinto wrote on his Facebook page.

Pinto later posted a video of himself at a police station and told KOB-TV officers had released him after hearing his story.

Castillo is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, with beach blond and dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a white V-neck shirt and Vans shoes. Miller is 5 teet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair dyed red. She also was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and black jeans.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs asks anyone with information about the girls to call the agency at 833-560-2065 or email ojs_coldcase@bia.gov. Tips also can be submitted by texting BIACCU to 847411.

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested

    Garret Miller didn’t speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital.

  • Ekblad out 12 weeks with fractured leg. How will Panthers replace their top defenseman?

    A look at the possible trades and lineup changes the Florida Panthers could make to replace defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

  • Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In March 2021: Boeing Jumps On Max Jet News

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of February, as the current stock market pullback continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in March 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Asia shares set to rise as broader worries about hedge fund default ease

    Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday as investors shook off earlier worries about a hedge fund default that roiled global banking stocks overnight, while rekindled concerns about inflation pushed bond yields higher. The firmer tone in Asia comes as Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed.

  • Nike sues novelty company MSCHF over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' collab

    Lil Nas X and MSCHF released a collaboration sneaker using the Nike Air Max 97 with satanic-inspired details and a single drop of human blood in each shoe. Nike is suing for trademark infringement.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh both battled pneumonia while shooting 'Black Widow,' director says

    "Black Widow" director Cate Shortland said the shoot, which took place in Norway, the UK, the US, and Morocco, was like "being in the army."

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Biden news: President says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine in April as he calls for mask mandates

    Follow latest updates

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal shipBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

    An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans. Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. “This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • Barack Obama speaks out following death of grandmother: ‘Miss her dearly’

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, with whom he shares a name. Former President Barack Obama announced that his grandmother has passed away at the age of 99 in Kenya. Sarah Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, also named Barack Obama.