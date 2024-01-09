State police in Greensburg searching for missing 31-year-old man

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Jason Sage was last seen on Jan. 2.

Sage is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

State police said to also be on the lookout for his 2017 2-door, black Ford Mustang GT convertible with Pennsylvania plate #LKV6765.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh school closings and delays One man killed, another rescued from Shaler house fire Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes, coroner says VIDEO: 2 people killed in South Fayette Township house fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts