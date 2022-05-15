State Police: Grove City man wanted for attempted homicide, attempted to hit trooper with truck

A Grove City man is facing charges for attempted criminal homicide after an incident on Sunday morning.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to 255 Brent Road in Liberty Township to execute an arrest warrant on the suspect, 58-year-old John Barlow.

Police said there were multiple warrants out for Barlow at the time.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they located Barlow in a burgundy Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

The release said that troopers ordered Barlow out of the truck, but he failed to obey commands and started driving his vehicle around the property.

According to police, he fled the residence in his vehicle and a pursuit was initiated on nearby roadways. He drove off of the roadway and fled into an area of rough terrain.

Troopers located Barlow inside of the vehicle a ‘considerable distance’ from the roadway. The release said that troopers ordered him to exit the vehicle.

According to the release, Barlow failed to obey and drove directly at a state trooper, causing the responding officers to discharge their firearms.

Barlow then fled the scene in the truck.

A criminal arrest warrant is being obtained for Barlow to include criminal attempt- criminal homicide.

State police said the warrant is active and pending.

Anyone with information about John Barlow’s whereabouts should contact PSP Mercer Station at (724)662-6162.

TRENDING NOW:

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead; police were aware of shooter last year 22-year-old man killed after hit-and-run car accident in McKeesport A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red on May 15 VIDEO: Man facing criminal homicide charges after body found at Lower Burrell storage facility DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts