State police Hazleton searching for alleged killer

Jan. 4—FOSTER TWP. — State police at Hazleton are searching for Scott Andrew Oliver, 30, on an arrest warrant charging him with fatally shooting his girlfriend Tuesday.

Troopers responded to 1290 Woodhaven Dr. at about 6:45 p.m. for a shooting finding Jessica Romano, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Romano was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton where she died, state police said.

State police said Oliver fled the residence into a wooded area and eluded capture.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Oliver with criminal homicide.

State police consider Oliver to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information about Oliver's whereabouts are asked to call state police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890.

Police in White Haven, Hazleton City, Freeland, Butler Township and Wright Township assisted at the scene.