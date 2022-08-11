State Police need help identifying body found in Morris

Aug. 11—The State Police at Oneonta are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains, located in a remote area in the town of Morris.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl had confirmed the discovery on Monday. Troopers released more information in a Thursday media release.

According to the release, the remains are those of an adult female, about 4'9" to 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. A silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.

The State Police are seeking to identify the woman so that her family can be notified and any potential crime can be investigated, the release said.

The remains were discovered by two people metal detecting in the area, Muehl said Monday. The body was discovered due to the two smelling decomposition, he said. It is estimated that the body was there for two months.

"We don't know who the victim is. There is no missing person and we don't think the victim is local. We don't even have a suspect yet," Muehl said.

Muehl said he is waiting for an autopsy report, but it is believed that someone was killed elsewhere and their body was dumped.

The remains were reported on Aug. 2 at 9:56 a.m. according to the New York State Police Public Information website. The incident is categorized as a murder and it is a pending investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case #10972590.

Staff Writer Alexis Ochi contributed to this report.