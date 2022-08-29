State police: Homicide suspect, 17, got haircut after deadly shooting

Aug. 29—BUTLER TWP. — A 17-year-old boy from Sugarloaf was arrested at the rest stop in Rice Township along Interstate 81 hours after he allegedly shot and killed his 17-year-old girlfriend inside her residence early Saturday morning.

Alan Jay Meyers altered his appearance by changing his clothes and shoes, received a hair cut and removed the license plate of a BMW he used to drive away from the Sand Hollow Drive residence after shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich at about 4:30 a.m., according to court records.

Matulevich sustained a gunshot wound to her head and died at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton.

State police in court records say another girl, 16, was with Matulevich inside the home as Matulevich brought Meyers into the residence between 3 and 4 a.m.

The 16-year-old girl told investigators she saw Matulevich and Meyers go into a bedroom and heard a "pop" and Matulevich's mother scream.

Meyers showed up at Matulevich's house driving a dark colored 2003 BMW sedan.

Investigators located the BMW parked in a garage at a home on Long Run Road in Butler Township where Meyers was known to stay. The license plate was missing from the BMW, state police said.

While inside the Long Run Road residence, Meyers changed his clothes and replaced his Nike sneakers for a pair of pink Crocs.

Meyers was given a ride to Conyngham in the late morning hours Saturday for a hair cut by a woman and her 14-year-old daughter who reside in the Long Run Road residence. On their way back, Meyers became aware investigators were at the house and asked to be dropped off at the rest stop along Interstate 81, court records say.

State police stopped the woman and her daughter as they drove on Old Turnpike Road in Butler Township.

During an interview with investigators, the 14-year-old girl claimed Meyers accompanied her family to Atlantic City on Friday. When they returned home, Meyers told the girl he was going to visit Matulevich and was aware he often entered Matulevich's residence through a basement window, court records say.

Investigators learned Meyers and Matulevich were romantically involved and Matulevich was upset that Meyers was spending time with the 14-year-old girl on Long Run Road.

The 14-year-old girl told investigators, according to court records, Meyers woke her up between 5 and 5:30 a.m. wearing only red shorts. Meyers was panicking and scared and told the 14-year-old that Matulevich ended up on the floor bleeding with a bullet hole in the headboard of a bed.

Meyers put on a hooded sweatshirt and the 14-year-old's Croc pink shoes before falling asleep for several hours. They woke up about 10 a.m. and Meyers said he needed a haircut being provided a ride by the 14-year-old girl's mother, court records say.

State police said Meyers was found sitting on a picnic table at the rest stop where he was arrested.

Meyers was charged as an adult with an open count of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was arraigned by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

A candle light vigil was held Sunday night at Sand Spring County Club attended by nearly 400 people for Matulevich, who was entering her senior year at Hazleton Area where she was a cheerleader.