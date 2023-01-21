State police hope to identify human remains found in a Central Ky. field Friday night

Human skeletal remains were found in a field near Perryville Friday night, and Kentucky State Police said they have opened a death investigation.

State police were called at about 7 p.m. after the remains were discovered off Craintown Road in Boyle County, according to a news release.

The Boyle County coroner was taking the remains to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for identification, state police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Kentucky State Police in Richmond at (859)623-2404.