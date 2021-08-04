State police hope to get satisfaction identifying accused trespasser

Aug. 4—State police in Butler County are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say has been trespassing and damaging property in Butler County.

And he appears to be a Rolling Stones fan.

Police said the unidentified man has been trespassing in the area of Hidden Hill and Lardintown roads in Clinton Township.

In two surveillance images, the man is seen wearing two different Rolling Stones shirts featuring the band's famous tongue-and-lips logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Trooper Russin at 724-284-8100.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .