State police say hunting argument, threat leads to fatal shooting in Venango County

FRANKLIN — Pennsylvania State Police investigators said a Venango County man admitted to fatally shooting another man as the two argued over hunting on Saturday night.

The accused shooter, 52-year-old David C. Heathcote, of Emlenton, was in the Venango County Prison without bond Monday following his arraignment Sunday morning on one count of criminal homicide.

State police in Franklin accuse Heathcote of fatally shooting Robert C. Wingard during a confrontation in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township, near Emlenton, shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said Monday that Wingard was 52 and lived in Parker, in Armstrong County

According to state police, Heathcote called state police in Franklin and stated he had shot Wingard in a vehicle at Heathcote's residence. Investigators said Heathcote told them that he and Wingard got into an argument over hunting, and during the argument, Wingard threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter.

Heathcote said he then shot Wingard.

Wingard died at the scene, according to state police. Rugh said she pronounced Wingard dead at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy on Wingard is scheduled in Erie County later this week.

Heathcote is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 9, according to online court docket information.

