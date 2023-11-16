State police ID body found along I-90, seek answers into homicide of Nashville woman

A 48-year-old woman was a little more than 600 miles from home, possibly in a vehicle that was traveling west along Interstate 90, when her journey came to a tragic end last week.

The body of the woman, identified by the Pennsylvania State Police as Michelle Lee Tayse, was found on the early morning of Nov. 10 along the north shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greene Township. Firefighters made the discovery when they were called to the area between the Wesleyville and Wattsburg exits to douse a reported brush fire at about 2:30 a.m.

How Tayse, a Nashville, Tennessee, resident whom authorities said had no known connection to the Erie area, wound up here is one of the many questions state police are attempting to answer as the investigation continues into her death.

Among the other questions that remain unanswered, at least publicly, is when Tayse might have left Tennessee; who she was traveling with; where she was heading; and how, when and where she died. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy performed over the weekend, but state police and the Erie County Coroner's Office have not released any information on the cause of her death.

Tayse's body has been released to family members, according to the Coroner's Office.

State police investigators are continuing to investigate the homicide — the 14th in Erie County so far this year — and are following up on leads with the assistance of the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, said Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township.

Investigators are still looking for any help the public can provide that could assist in the case, particularly from anyone who might have been traveling along I-90 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 10 and might have seen something suspicious in an area between Exit 32, the Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector exit, and Exit 29, the Route 8/Wattsburg exit, Weindorf said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop E headquarters at 814-898-1641.

