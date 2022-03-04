State police ID crash victim as retired Las Vegas firefighter

Mar. 3—Details of a deadly five-car collision that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., following a reckless chase late Wednesday morning remained scarce a day and a half later — with no one in custody and questions about whether law enforcement had searched in vain for a kidnapping suspect they said had run from the crash.

Santa Fe police Interim Chief Paul Joye confirmed authorities are investigating what he called "rumors" a woman in the fleeing white vehicle — who said she was the victim of an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that prompted the wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 25 — might have been behind the wheel and alone in the vehicle.

That would mean no dangerous suspect was ever on the loose.

"I'm aware of those rumors flying around," Joye said. New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the incident, also was aware, he added.

He declined to describe the sequence of events leading to the crash, just north of the Old Pecos Trail exit of I-25, or the logistics of the crash itself — who hit whom and which direction the two Santa Fe police vehicles were heading when they collided with the white car, a Las Vegas man in a pickup and a blue car. Police have said the white vehicle initially was traveling north in the southbound lanes and then crossed the median and began heading south in the northbound lanes.

Joye, who said he was waiting for an update on the investigation into the incident, referred questions to the state agency. "I'm not in a position to step on their toes," he said.

The fatal collision has devastated Northern New Mexico's public safety community.

State police identified the slain driver of the pickup as Frank Lovato, 62, who began his firefighting career at age 18 and was described by Las Vegas interim Fire Chief Steven C. Spann as "the exact definition of a public servant."

Lovato and 43-year-old Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran of Rio Rancho were pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator. Duran had a wife and two teenage sons. The officer was "well respected and loved by his peers," Joye said at a news conference late Wednesday.

State police Officers Ray Wilson and Dusty Francisco did not respond to questions about who was driving the white car leading the chase or whether they were still searching for a kidnapping suspect. They have not publicly identified a suspect and have not released the name of the woman in the car.

"According to witnesses, an unidentified male subject fled the area on foot," Wilson wrote in a news release Thursday evening. "He was described only as wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

"NMSP does not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public," the news release added.

It noted police had a false lead on a suspect early in the investigation. An alert was issued to area law enforcement naming an Alcalde man as a potential suspect, accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint in Santa Fe, stealing her car and fleeing north on I-25 when the vehicle was spotted by city police.

Wilson wrote in an email Thursday, "New Mexico State Police investigators contacted this individual and after thorough investigation he was cleared and ruled out as a suspect."

The alert, which had appeared on social media, was intended only for law enforcement agencies, he wrote, adding, "It is unknown who posted it to social media."

The man identified in the alert could not be reached for comment. The New Mexican is not naming him because he has not been accused of a crime.

In the news release issued Thursday evening, Wilson wrote, "The details contained in this release are the most current information we have in an ever-evolving and dynamic investigation. We appreciate your patience as we progress through this complex investigation with our partner agencies.

"NMSP is committed to arresting and charging the person that caused this tragic crash," he continued.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered all flags in the state to half-staff from Thursday through sundown Monday in honor of Duran, who, she said in a statement, "served the Santa Fe community with dedication and selflessness."

"My prayers are also with the loved ones of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato, who was integral to the growth of the town's fire department," the governor added.

State police ask anyone who has information related to the investigation to call Investigations Bureau Sgt. Andrew Jorgenson at 505-490-3871 or Agent Wyatt Harwell at 505-316-5254.