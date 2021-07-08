State Police ID deputies, suspects in Veguita shooting

Jul. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities released details and identified those involved in a shootout that led to an oxygen tank explosion and left a man dead and others injured last month in Veguita.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Lt. Richard Lopez had been with the Socorro County Sheriff's Office for one month and it was Deputy Carlos Valenzuela's first day when the two got into the wild gunfight. Neither was injured in the incident.

Wilson said Joseph Remalia, 26, was arrested after the shooting and Dean Gross, 36, was hospitalized along with a woman.

He said Max Jaramillo, 29, was found dead in a ditch nearby and an autopsy showed he had not been struck by gunfire "but the cause and manner of his death is pending."

Gross, the alleged shooter, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Remalia is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court:

The two deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a vacant home at 78 Pedro Place after a neighbor reported several people in a truck shooting off guns.

The neighbor told police the property owner, who turned out to be Remalia, advised them to call 911 if anyone was ever on the property.

The deputies told a State Police investigator that they arrived to find several people standing around a truck. They said Gross grabbed a gun from the truck and fired "at least one shot" in their direction.

The deputies returned fire, striking an oxygen tank which exploded and engulfed the truck. The deputies said Gross kept firing at them after the explosion and they heard bullets "whizzing" by their heads.

Wilson, the State Police spokesman, said Jaramillo ran into the desert and Remalia, Gross and two women were detained. They found Jaramillo's body in a arroyo nearby.

He said Gross and one of the women received serious injuries and are currently hospitalized in stable condition. Deputies found several guns at the scene and spent shell casings near the truck.

Although new to the department, Lopez had 21 years of previous law enforcement experience and Valenzuela had eight.