State police ID Lawrence man as driver in fatal Methuen rollover

Apr. 18—METHUEN — A Lawrence man died from injuries sustained in a rollover crash on the highway early Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers at state police barracks in Andover said they responded to Route 213 west, prior to Interstate 93 in Methuen, about 5:40 a.m.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, has been identified as Raul Arias, 26, of Lawrence.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 2003 Jeep Liberty he drove hit the guardrail on the left side of the road before rolling over. Officials do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

Arias died at the scene, according to troopers.

The area was shut down until about 7:45 a.m. while local and state officials worked. The investigation is ongoing.