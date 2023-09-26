State police ID Lockport shooting suspect

Sep. 26—New York State Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting Monday evening near a fast food restaurant on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport.

State police have identified the shooting suspect as Jerry Torres Jr., 25, of Lockport. Police said Torres brandished a firearm at the Wendy's restaurant on South Transit Road at 7:40 p.m. Monday where they say he shot a 24-year-old person.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries to Erie County Medical Center. Police described the incident as "isolated" and said the weapon has been recovered.

State police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Jerry Torres Jr. to call 585-344-6200.