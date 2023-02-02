State police ID man who died last week at Willimantic home

Feb. 1—WILLIMANTIC — State police have identified the 45 year-old New York man who died an untimely death in Willimantic on Jan. 23.

According to an e-mail from state police sent Tuesday afternoon, the man is Dhinduk Gurung of Elmhurst, N.Y., "The investigation remains ongoing at this time," state police wrote.

A staff member in the chief medical examiner's office said Tuesday afternoon that the cause and manner of death were "pending further review."

The death was reported at 27 Aspen Place shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 23. Last week, state police said the incident was believed to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

Gurung was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

State police had withheld Gurung's name pending positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

State police and Willimantic police were on the scene for hours on Jan. 23. The Windham County State's Attorney's office personnel initially requested that members of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad assist with processing the scene.

At the request of the state's attorney's office, however, detectives from the major crime squad eventually assumed the investigation.

A Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedic arrived at the scene before Willimantic Fire Department EMS personnel and released the EMS personnel.

No further information was available by presstime.

