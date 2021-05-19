State Police ID men found fatally shot in crashed vehicle in ABQ
May 19—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives released the names of two men found shot to death in a crashed vehicle earlier this month off Interstate 40 and Carlisle.
State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco identified the men as Thomas Crum, 39, and Lee Benson, 28. He did not give any updates on the case.
"The investigation is still active and ongoing," he said.
On May 7 an officer was flagged down around 2 a.m. at Carlisle and I-40, near the State Police headquarters. The officer was told a vehicle had crashed into a culvert on the side of I-40. Police found Crum and Benson dead from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.