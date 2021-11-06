State police ID missing man who is the subject of an ongoing search in northern Berks

Nov. 6—State police have released the name the man emergency crews having been searching for in northern Berks County since Thursday afternoon.

Ronald Lee Garmen, 61, was last seen at 954 Route 143 in Greenwich Township around midnight on Oct. 30. He lives in the home with his girlfriend, whose name was not provided.

According to state police, Garmen's girlfriend woke up at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 and realized that Garmen was not in the house. She contacted Garmen's mother to see if she knew where he was, but she didn't.

Garmen's sister reported him missing to state police in Hamburg at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A search of the area near Garmen's home was conducted Thursday. Several fire companies were called to the area around the former Christman Lake in Windsor Township around 6 p.m. to assist in the search.

The search was suspended late Thursday night and resumed Friday. State police said Garmen has not yet been located.

State police describe Garmen as white, about 5 feet 11 and about 150 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Garmen's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at Hamburg at 610-562-6885.