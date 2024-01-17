State police ID victim of fatal Fairview fire; marshal investigates cause of blaze

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal continued the investigation Wednesday into the cause of a Monday evening fire at a Fairview Township residence that led to the discovery of a deceased man and several dead animals.

State police identified the victim as 81-year-old William Long, whom authorities said lived alone at the two-story residence at 6348 West Lake Road.

Firefighters who responded to the residence after a neighbor reported a fire there shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday found Long deceased inside the residence after bystanders alerted them that an elderly man lived by himself inside the residence, Fairview Fire and Rescue's chief said Tuesday. Several house pets including two dogs also died in the fire, according to state police and fire officials.

There were no signs of foul play, state police in Girard reported.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook pronounced Long dead at the scene at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews from several departments in western Erie County remained on the scene for several more hours as they worked to contain the fire, which spread throughout the residence and caused extensive damage. The house was full of items and made it difficult for firefighters to access areas of the house, Fairview's fire chief said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

