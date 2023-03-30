State police ID Waterbury teen who drowned fleeing officers during stolen car investigation

A teenager who drowned Tuesday while running from police in Waterbury as officers were investigating a stolen car has been identified.

The Connecticut State Police on Thursday identified the 17-year-old as Benjamin Payton, who was a student at Crosby High School in Waterbury.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Payton’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Payton was among a group of four teenagers who the Waterbury Police Department says ran from an officer on Tuesday at about 12:13 p.m. after the officer discovered two stolen vehicles, one of which was occupied and parked in the area of Sage Drive. Upon seeing police, four teens fled the vehicle on foot.

The officer was able to almost immediately take the driver, a 14-year-old, into custody. Additional officers then apprehended a 16-year-old before the remaining two teens were seen fleeing into a wooded area and entering Lakewood Lake, according to Waterbury police.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody as he exited the lake.

Payton, Waterbury police said, went under the water and could not immediately be located. Waterbury police officers entered the water in an attempt to help the teen and were assisted by local firefighters.

The Region 5 Dive Team later located Payton, who was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 3:16 p.m.

The three teens who were apprehended have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with police, according to Waterbury police.