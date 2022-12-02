State Police identify 2 whose bodies were discovered outside Neoga

Dec. 1—Illinois State Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered just north of Neoga Wednesday morning, Cumberland County Coroner Steve Sherwood confirmed Thursday.

Police on Thursday identified the dead as Levi C. Connour, 33, and Jennifer R. Morecraft, 40.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office to conduct a death investigation near Neoga, according to a press release.

On Nov. 30 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33-year-old male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N north of Neoga in Cumberland County.

The official cause and manner of death will be released by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office once an autopsy is conducted and toxicology report received, police said.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time," said the press release. "There is no known threat to public safety."

On Thursday morning, Sherwood did not disclose potential causes of death or the exact location at the residence where the bodies were found.

Sherwood said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office are working with Illinois State Police, who are leading the investigation.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.