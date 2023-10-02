State police identify driver killed in Portsmouth crash following police chase

Oct. 2—State police said it was a Newmarket man who died after crashing in Portsmouth last week after being chased by police.

John Toussaint, 33, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital last Thursday, state police said.

Deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office observed a gray Nissan Sentra that had an expired inspection sticker and front-end damage on Route 101 in Hampton around 4:45 p.m., police said

The Sentra continued traveling, getting onto Route 27. After authorities tried to stop the car on Route 27, the car fled from deputies and was last seen heading north on Route 1 in Hampton, authorities said.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office put out an alert about the car to other law enforcement agencies.

Minutes later, a Greenland police officer spotted the vehicle on Post Road. The Greenland officer activated his emergency lights but due to the Sentra's high rate of speed and erratic driving, the Greenland officer lost sight of the vehicle on Post Road, according to police.

The car took a right on Route 33 and then took a right onto Ocean Road, continuing at a high rate of speed until the driver lost control and went into the woods in the area of 424 Ocean Road in Portsmouth.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash.

State police say their investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details were available Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at 545-4288 or Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.