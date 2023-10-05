State Police identify driver possibly involved in Teutopolis crash

TechCrunch

Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4,000 being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.