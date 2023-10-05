State Police identify driver possibly involved in Teutopolis crash
Insurance coverage is a legal requirement for drivers in almost all states, but what happens if you don’t have car insurance? Here’s a look at the consequences.
A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.
Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4,000 being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
The next-generation Nissan Armada, known overseas as the Patrol, is testing on U.S. soil. Expect a bigger SUV with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
Amazon is having a sale on the Apple Watch Series 8 and thanks to a coupon, it's down to the lowest price we've seen to date.
The U.K. cloud market has been thrust firmly into the regulatory crosshairs, with news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a full-scale investigation into whether the big cloud infrastructure companies make it difficult for businesses to switch, or use multiple providers. The news comes a full year after Ofcom revealed it was initiating a market study into the £7.5 billion U.K. cloud services market, though the regulatory body indicated at the report's halfway point in April that it had identified concerns that might warrant escalation to the CMA.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
"You never knew where us millennials were, you never knew."
Some fans are upset about Jack Harlow's use of the 'ABG' term.
With no traction on a deal, Harden returned to the team despite his feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
Can we trust the algorithms behind dating apps with our hearts? Expert Liesel Sharabi breaks down how these algorithms are impacting our relationships. The post Algorithms are changing the dating game — an expert weighs in on what you should know appeared first on In The Know.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.