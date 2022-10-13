State police identify man stabbed in Bolton

Oct. 12—BOLTON — State police have identified the man who was stabbed Tuesday night as Travis Terry, 39, of Bolton.

State police and emergency medical services responded to a disturbance around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday near 890 Boston Turnpike, where an apartment complex is located.

One adult, later identified as Terry, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police confirmed Wednesday that Terry was stabbed during the incident.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad are investigating the incident, which has been deemed suspicious.

State police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. No arrest has been made as of Wednesday afternoon.