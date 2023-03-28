State police identify man who was struck, killed by coach bus at Logan Airport

Massachusetts State Police released new information Tuesday after a man was struck and killed by a coach bus at Logan Airport Monday.

The fatal crash happened at 5 p.m. on the Terminal B Lower Roadway at Logan Airport, state police said.

According to state police, 47-year-old Vishwachand Kolla, of Lexington, was picking up a friend at the airport.

Police said Kolla was parked along the curb at the arrivals level of Terminal B and was standing outside the driver’s side of his Acura SUV.

According to investigators, a coach bus struck Kolla. The investigation indicates the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver’s side of his SUV.

Police said a bystander – an off-duty nurse – attempted lifesaving measures, along with responding personnel from the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS, but Kolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers onboard when the accident happened were moved to another bus, and more than three hours later, the bus involved in the crash was towed from the scene.

A 54-year-old woman was driving the bus. She was not hurt and was interviewed by investigators.

The bus is owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, New Hampshire.

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information,” a spokesperson for Dartmouth Transportation Company said in a statement.

State police are still investigating and working to determine whether the bus driver will face criminal charges.

