State police identify Muncie man killed in downtown crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police on Wednesday afternoon released the name of a Muncie resident killed Tuesday in a crash in downtown Muncie.

According to a release, Javonta Tyrell Jones, 30, was a passenger in a 2014 Acura that collided with a Ford Escape driven by Olivia L. Larue, 39, also of Muncie, at Main and Mulberry streets about 12:15 p.m.

State troopers said Larue — a target of arrest warrants who was being chased by police officers — ran a red light at the intersection.

After the collision, the Acura overturned. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene.

The driver of the Acura, 27-year-old Acacia Hammond of Muncie, was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

After the crash, state police said, Larue was involved in a short standoff with officers before surrendering. Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Tuesday that officers had been told Larue had a rifle and "made threats of violence to officers."

Larue — wanted on drug-related warrants issued by Delaware and Madison counties — continued to be held without bond Wednesday in the Delaware County jail.

In a Wednesday release, Coroner Greene said efforts had been made at the scene to resuscitate Jones. He was pronounced dead at 12:32 p.m.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday at the hospital determined the Muncie man had died as a result of blunt force trauma.

State police said evidence stemming from the investigation of the chase and crash would be given to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office for a decision on what charges might be filed.

Larue was charged in October 2022 in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. That case is still pending.

In August 2023, she was arrested in Madison County, resulting in more drug charges — dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug and identity deception.

Madison County sheriff's deputies said they found more than 16 grams of cocaine, 12.5 grams of heroin, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia in a pickup truck Larue was driving.

Larue told the deputies she had cashed out her 401(k) retirement account, collecting about $3,000 to purchase the heroin and cocaine in Muncie a few hours earlier.

In the wake of the Madison County arrest, Delaware County prosecutors last Aug. 18 asked her bond in the local case be revoked.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling set a hearing on that request for Oct. 12.

However, Larue — who by that time had posted bond in the Madison County case — didn't show up for that court hearing.

Hoffman noted Tuesday his office "did everything it could (to keep Larue detained) by filing the motion (in August) to revoke bail."

