State police identify pedestrian who was struck, killed by van in Boston

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a van in Boston’s Dorchester section on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, 53-year-old Torrance Hodges, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center.

The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Express, a 52-year-old Dorchester man, was taken to Carney Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling south when he passed through the intersection with a green light.

The ongoing investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, state police said.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

