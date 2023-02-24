State police identify people involved in LaFargeville sewage accident, still looking for answers

Feb. 24—LAFARGEVILLE — State police have identified the two people involved in a motor vehicle incident that resulted in a vehicle and camper driving on, and subsequently going through, the ice and becoming submerged in the sewage treatment reservoir behind the Orleans Town Barn on Wednesday night.

State police say the preliminary investigation finds that a 2013 Lincoln MKX SUV was being operated by Claude Coupal, 73, from Quebec, Canada, and traveling east on Sunrise Avenue in the town of Orleans when he disregarded signs and entered a town maintenance area.

Mr. Coupal, who was also towing a camper trailer, traveled over a frozen portion of a sewage treatment pond, which caused the ice to break and the vehicle and camper to be submerged in water, according to state police.

Mr. Coupal and the passenger, who was identified by police as 76-year-old female Lise Poirier, and a dog were rescued from the water by members of the Orleans Fire Department and were treated for hypothermia.

LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said Thursday the department also received assistance from members of the Orleans Highway Department who were working during the snowstorm.

Police say the vehicle and camper were removed with a crane by town of Orleans crews on Thursday.

State police Public Information Officer Jack Keller said that police are currently unsure what the two were doing in the United States and that they were taken to a motel in Brockville, Ontario, following the incident.

"That's still part of the question, I think, is why they crossed the border," Trooper Keller said. "I don't know what they were looking for. They were driving around, they got confused at some point I guess, and they decide to try and make a U-turn and go around a building and drive on top of a sewage treatment reservoir, which is frozen, and then go through the ice. It's still part of trying to figure out why they were here."

Neither of the two occupants spoke English, according to Trooper Keller, so police called in help from U.S. Border Patrol to help translate. Police also say the phone number given to them by the couple does not work, so state police have not been able to contact the travelers about getting their vehicles returned.

Currently the vehicles are sitting at VanTassels Towing in Watertown.

The investigation is continuing.