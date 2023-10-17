State police identify woman whose body was found on Boston’s Carson Beach

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found Monday morning on Carson Beach in South Boston.

Troopers responding to a section of the beach along William J Day Boulevard near Molly’s Beachside Burgers found the body of 29-year-old Megan Anderson, just before 7 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police noted that Anderson’s last known permanent address was in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that may have been homeless prior to her death.

Detectives assigned to the case and personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed no indication of trauma to Anderson’s body, according to state police.

The medical examiner’s investigation into Anderson’s official cause and manner of death is pending.

Troopers assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into what led up to Anderson’s passing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

