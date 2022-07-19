State Police will increase patrols and presence at local beaches as weather heats up

Expect to see extra police patrols by Revere and Carson beaches.

Fights led to arrests at both beaches back in May. And with this very hot stretch of summer weather on tap, State Police say they aren’t taking any chances.

At Carson Beach, several thousand people turned up the week before Memorial Day weekend, and several fights broke out.

Police moved in to control the crowds and traffic. Five people were arrested that Saturday, and four people were arrested Sunday, including three juveniles and one adult.

Charges included assault and battery and disorderly contact.

At Revere Beach, where similar fights broke out, police ended up arresting seven people that Saturday and one person on Sunday.

Charges there included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

So, in an effort to avoid that from happening again, State Police say visitors will see extra troopers and supporting units up and down the beaches.

They plan to be here protecting the safety and rights of all beachgoers.

