State police: Indiana County boy drowns in swimming pool

Jul. 30—A 5-year-old boy was found dead on Thursday in a swimming pool not far from his home in White Township, Indiana County, authorities said.

State police in Indiana said Lenny Hatinda left his home on Wednesday night and was last seen walking in the area of Country Meadows Lane.

The boy was found unresponsive in a pool a tenth of a mile from his home, troopers said.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Lenny, and he was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. The cause of death was determined to be fresh-water drowning and the manner of death was ruled accidental, troopers said.

Numerous neighbors and first responders assisted in the search.