State police say Indiana County man was kidnapped, killed

Oct. 25—State police are investigating after they say a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and killed in Indiana County.

Hayden Robert Garreffa was first reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Thursday. Police found Garreffa's body early Saturday morning in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled his death a homicide.

Following a police investigation it was determined that Garreffa was kidnapped and killed on the same day.

An autopsy is being performed to determine Garreffa's cause of death.

All suspects in the investigation have been taken into custody. They were not identified.

Funeral services will be handled by Harris Funeral Home in Johnstown.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan by email at mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .