State police in Indiana County searching for missing 18-year-old woman

State police in Indiana County are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered.

Nicole Yerty voluntarily left her home around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and was last seen walking on Rexis Road in Vintondale, according to state police.

Police believe Yerty may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

INDIANA COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Indiana is searching for Nicole Yerty. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/EY15ixxvDr — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 15, 2022

Yerty is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair that is dyed blue. She was last seen wearing glasses, a green T-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

State police said they were assisted by the state police aviation patrol unit, tracking dogs and local volunteer fire departments in search efforts overnight. Troopers are continuing to search the Vintondale area Friday. Residents in the area are being asked to check their yards and outbuildings for Yerty.

Anyone with information on Yerty’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 911 or Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

