State police intercept wrong-way driver on I-395 in Norwich

Jan. 12—State police say troopers were able to intercept a wrong-way driver on Interstate 395 Friday morning and then charged him with driving under the influence.

Robert Sylvester, 62, of Milford, was also charged with failure to drive in the proper lane and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. He was later released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Norwich Superior Court on Jan. 23.

State police said that at 12:55 a.m., the Troop E barracks began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver in a Jeep Wrangler traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 2A. As troopers responded, additional reports indicated Sylvester was now driving north in the southbound lanes of I-395 near Exit 11.

State police said troopers were able to safely bring the Jeep to a stop in the area of Exit 14 in Norwich. Police said Sylvester failed a field sobriety test.

State police thanked members of the public who called 9-1-1 to report the incident. They ask anyone who sees a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction to keep a safe distance away and call 9-1-1.