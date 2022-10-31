State police investigate active scene in Allegheny County

State police have released information about an incident in Fawn Township, Allegheny County.

Police said Kittanning troopers encountered a subject in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn who presented a firearm Monday.

The armed subject failed to obey commands, police said. The subject succumbed to his injuries, according to the report.

Police advised that this is an isolated incident with no threat to public safety. They asked people to avoid the area.

There was no additional information available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.