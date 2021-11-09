State police investigate alleged dog shooting

Nov. 9—State police are searching for the responsible person or persons who allegedly shot and killed a pit bull on Nov. 5.

Stonington state police say they were dispatched to Shingara Road, in Lower Augusta Township, for a report of a female dog found shot twice, once in the head and once in the hind leg. Troopers said the time of the incident occurred around 10:44 p.m.

One of the dog's owners, Brittany Shingara, 36, said she is shocked, scared and saddened by the loss of the family pet.

"I woke up late on Friday and was running around when I went outside to yell for the dogs, I heard two shots and heard my dog barking, so I yelled to them and heard two more shots," she said.

"My other dog came running up the road barking and I drove down the road and Zoe was on the side of the road shot execution-style."

Shingara said she believes it may have been hunters who were upset as the dogs possibly approached while they were hunting. Shingara said the dog was found on a private road owned by the Shingaras. The adjacent land, Shingara said, is also privately owned and the owners said they weren't hunting at the same.

"I think the dogs came down and noticed people in a bush and started barking," she said. "I think someone shot at them to scare off or possibly accidentally shot but I'm extremely nervous because this happened on our road at the family farm."

Troopers are asking anyone with information to call Stonington State Police Barracks at 570-286-5601.