State police investigate attempted homicide after man shot in Rankin

State police are investigating an attempted homicide in Rankin.

The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Doctor Wall Court and Rankin Boulevard near the Monongahela River.

A 34-year-old Monroeville man was shot. His condition was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.

