State police investigate Bitcoin scam

May 3—State police are investigating a Bitcoin scam that they say cheated a Paint Township resident out of more $20,000, and a Windber man is in jail accused of snatching the money bag when the resident accidentally dropped it.

Richland Township police had earlier charged Alex J. Wonders, 27, in connection with the April 12 theft.

Details of the crime were included in a search warrant application.

The 83-year-old resident received a Microsoft Security Warning on her computer that requested she contact Windows Support at 1-888-447-0179.

When she did, a scammer convicted her to withdraw $20,560 from the bank and go to One Stop Smoke Shop on Eisenhower Boulevard and put the money into a Bitcoin machine.

Security video showed the resident accidentally drop the blue bank bag and a man, later identified as Wonders, pick up the bag and carry it to a blue Kia and drive away.

Troopers from the Somerset barracks are investigating the scam.

Richland police charged Wonders, of the 400 block of Eighth Street, with felony counts of theft of lost or mislaid property and receiving stolen property.

Richland police said they were only able to contact Wonders through family members who would not provide a cellphone number. Wonders was urged to return the bank bag.

Wonders' sister later texted police saying, "He said he threw it away."

She said her brother left the empty bag in her mother's Kia.

On April 14, police went to an apartment in the 1000 block of Gap Avenue, where Wonders was reportedly staying. His mother and sister arrived in a Kia and threatened to call an attorney.

The vehicle was impounded in order for the police to search for the missing money bag.

Police also obtained a warrant to search the apartment.

Wonders is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $75,000 percentage bond.

