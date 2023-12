LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

The crash occurred in the area of Elkhorn Road and the U.S. 95 around 3:20 p.m., NSP said.

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash near U.S. 95 and Elkhorn on Dec. 9, 2023

The US 95 northbound at Elkhorn is closed, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers are advised to use other routes.

