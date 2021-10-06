State police investigate death of man on Route 15 in Woodbridge

State police are asking for the public’s help in learning what led to a man’s death on Route 15 in Woodbridge Tuesday evening.

Troopers were called to Exit 58 south in Woodbridge, near the Orange line, about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a body in the road, they said. When they arrived, a man who appeared as though he had been struck by a car was in the right lane.

State police said they learned the man had been on the overpass earlier.

“For unknown reasons, the victim fell from the overpass into the right travel lane, where he was struck by Vehicle #1,” an Audi, according to a state police report.

Woodbridge Sgt. A.J. Cappiello said local officers responded to a report of an erratic driver about the same time. The car was in the area of Route 114, or Racebrook Road, which goes over Route 15, also known as the Wilbur Cross Parkway.

When the Woodbridge officers arrived at the scene, they saw that the man was out of his car and on the parkway below, Cappiello said.

Anyone with information that may help state police investigators is asked to call Trooper Daniel McCue at the Troop I barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200.

