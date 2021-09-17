State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe

Sep. 17—New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening near an Allsup's convenience store on N.M. 14 just south of the city, in which a deputy with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office shot a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was in stable condition, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

No deputies were injured in the incident, state police said in a brief statement on Twitter.

The man had gone into the store distraught and possibly intoxicated around 3:40 p.m., and then fired a shot into the air outside the building, said Sheriff Adan Mendoza. He may have been a disgruntled former employee of the convenience store and possibly suicidal, Mendoza added.

When deputies arrived, Mendoza said, the armed man was hiding in brush about 40 yards behind the store. Deputies were attempting to negotiate with him more than two hours later.

Deputies could be heard asking the man to put down his gun and to put his hands up. Then shots rang out. Mendoza said he was uncertain whether the man had fired shots at deputies.

An ambulance with the Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m., along with Santa Fe police and state police.

Employees at the Allsup's could not be reached for comment on the shooting.

The incident is the fifth shooting by law enforcement officers in the Santa Fe area this year.

On June 23, Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, was fatally shot by Santa Fe police in a populated downtown area after brandishing a weapon at officers. Later that same day, Nathan Jason Roybal, 32, was killed by Santa Fe deputies while attempting to flee near the intersection of Rufina Street and Siler Road.

Jaime Bravo, 40, was shot by state police officers July 4 after pointing a weapon at them and firing multiple shots. Bravo survived his injuries.

Edward Daniel Santana, 45, was shot and killed by Santa Fe deputies July 7 after fatally stabbing his mother and causing self-inflicted injuries to his neck and wrists. Santana was shot by a deputy after attempting to assault another deputy with a wooden fence post, according to reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more details.