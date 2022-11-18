State police investigate homicide in Cherryfield

Nov. 18—State Police say that a man found dead in a home in Cherryfield Thursday following a report of a home invasion was the victim of a homicide.

Officers were called to Tenan Lane at 9:17 p.m. and found three people inside, including a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and the body of Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy conducted Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Adams's death was a homicide.

State police continue to investigate the death, and believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the death should call state police at (207) 973-3700.