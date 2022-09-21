State Police investigate Mansfield shooting

Sep. 20—MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police are investigating the details of a shooting that occurred in Mansfield.

According to State Police, preliminary information indicates that on Friday at approximately 11: 34 p. m. State Police from the Troop C Barracks were advised by Windham Hospital that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at its emergency department.

LIFE STAR then transported the man from Windham Hospital to Hartford Hospital for treatment, according to State Police.

State Police said the victim reportedly sustained non- life- threatening injuries.

Members of the Eastern District Major Crime Squad are investigating the scene where the shooting occurred. They identified the scene of the crime as Mansfield Avenue in the Town of Mansfield.

State Police said that based on the initial investigation, this shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

State Police were unable to identify the identity of the victim on Monday morning.

According to State Police, this investigation remains active and no further information was available for release as of Monday morning.

