State police investigate officer who fired shots in Española

Jun. 15—New Mexico State Police was called to Española early Monday morning to investigate a shooting by one of its own officers.

No one was struck by gunfire in the incident, the agency said in a news release issued late Monday. The agency has not yet released the identity of the officer involved in the incident.

According to a news release, the state police officer and Española police were trying to execute an arrest warrant for Jerome Naranjo, 37, of Chamita at an address off McCurdy Road. Naranjo was wanted in connection with a stabbing, the statement said.

Officers found Naranjo in a vehicle driven by a woman who attempted to flee by ramming into an Española officer's patrol unit, state police said in the news release. The state police officer broke a window of the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver with a Taser but was unsuccessful. An Española officer then pinned the vehicle against a tree, according to state police.

Naranjo pointed a firearm at the state police officer as he fled on foot, the agency said, and the officer fired shots at him.

Naranjo was able to escape and has not been found.

The incident comes nearly a week after two Española officers fatally shot a man and wounded a woman who were in a car in the parking lot of Ranchitos Park.

The Officers were responding to a request for a welfare check on the vehicle the pair were sitting in the night of June 8. As the officers tried to speak with the pair, Luis Nathan Leyba, 38, of Española put the vehicle in reverse and dragged one officer before both of them fired on him, according to state police investigating the incident.

State police said Naranjo is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach. The agency asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 505-753-2277 or dial 911.