State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Houma that left one person injured

State Police say they are investigating a shooting involving the Houma Police that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

The incident occurred early this morning on Polk Street near West Main Street, State Police said.

"This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available," the agency said.

State Police posted word of the incident about 2 a.m. via Facebook.

Check back for updates.

