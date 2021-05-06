State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Tilton

May 6—TILTON — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Investigations was requested by the Tilton Police Department (TPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the TPD.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the area of 500 East 14th Street in Tilton. The officer and the suspect were both injured during the altercation and transported to local area hospitals with injuries.

ISP Zone 5 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation. No additional information will be released at this time by ISP Zone 5.

According to a press release from the Village of Tilton, from Tilton Mayor Dave Phillips and Capt. Ryan Schull, the Tilton Police Department is fully cooperating with ISP in the investigation.

"As we cannot comment on the details of the case, we would like for everyone to know that the officer involved was treated for minor injuries at the local hospital and was released. With standard practice of any officer-involved shooting, this officer will be placed on administrative leave until further notice," the Tilton press release stated.